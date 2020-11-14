STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Keep environment safe from pollution: Mahesh Babu's Diwali advice

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu has some advice for fans on the occasion of Diwali on Saturday.

Published: 14th November 2020 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 05:43 PM   |  A+A-

Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu

By IANS

MUMBAI: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has some advice for fans on the occasion of Diwali on Saturday. While the actor shared Diwali wishes for fans, he also asked them to stay safe from pollution and take care of the environment.

"Wishing you all a very happy Diwali! While we spread the light of love, hope and joy, let's remember to keep ourselves and the environment safe from pollution. Shine bright, always," the actor shared on his verified Instagram account.

His wife, actress Namrata Shirodkar, also shared Diwali wishes for netizens on Instagram. "Wishing you all a very happy Diwali. May the divine lights bring unbound happiness, peace and prosperity. Stay safe," she wrote.

She added in a separate post: "My Diwali starts here. let's light a Diya this year to spread the message of love and peace ... let's drive out the toxic mind and welcome the hearts filled with love. It's always been only about love .. and this year we all have known that without love in our hearts it's not possible to move forward .. from a little far away wishing all my friends family and loved ones a very happy Diwali and a prosperous new year."

The family is currently on vacation and flooding social media with beautiful photographs from their trip.

