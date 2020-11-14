Nazriya makes her Tollywood debut opposite Nani

By Express News Service

Nazriya Nazim will be making her Telugu debut alongside Nani, with an untitled film directed by Mental Madhilo and Brochevarevarura-fame Vivek Athreya. The title of the film, bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, will be unveiled on November 21.

Sharing the announcement on her Twitter handle, Nazriya wrote, “So this one will be my first telugu film guys. Super excited for this one with this amazing team ! Circle this date and tune in !! Happy Diwali!”

Nazriya was last seen in the Malayalam film Trance alongside her husband and actor Fahadh Faasil. She also made a special appearance in the direct Netflix release Maniyarayile Ashokan.

Nani, who was recently seen in his 25th film V, which was released online through Amazon Prime, has Shiva Nirvana’s Tuck Jagadish co-starring Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh, and director Rahul Sankrityan’s Shyam Singha Roy, which has Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty playing the female leads.