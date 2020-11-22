STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government will support COVID-affected Telugu film industry: Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao

Rao held a meeting with the film industry representatives who raised the problems faced by them and the losses incurred by the industry due to the pandemic and urged him to extend support.

Published: 22nd November 2020 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

Tollywood superstars Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan

Tollywood superstars Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan. (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has assured that all measures to protect and support the Telugu film industry would be adopted as the sector and workers dependent on it suffered losses due to stoppage of film shootings, closure of theatres in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

Rao held a meeting with the film industry representatives who raised the problems faced by them and the losses incurred by the industry due to the pandemic and urged him to extend support, for which he positively responded, an official release said on Sunday.

"The state government has taken several steps to attract industries to the state. Will the government remain silent when an existing industry is in trouble? Hyderabad is the centre of a very large film industry like in Chennai. Lakhs of people are employed in the industry and they are dependent on it," the release quoted Rao as saying.

Noting that COVID-19 affected the film industry as it did to other sectors, he said we will take all the necessary steps. "We will include in the TRS (party's) GHMC poll manifesto about the measures we will take for the benefit of the film industry," the CM assured.

During the interaction, it was decided that shortly a meeting would be held at Actor Chiranjeevis residence to discuss the matter threadbare.

