Actor Mumaith Khan files complaint on cab driver

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tollywood actress Mumaith Khan on Thursday lodged a complaint with the Punjagutta police against cab driver R Raju for “false allegations” against her on social media saying she had not paid him for using his services during a trip to Goa. She also accused Raju of harassing her mentally.

According to the police, Mumaith hired Raju for travelling to Goa from Hyderabad by car. After she reached Goa, Raju refused to drive the vehicle and harassed her. He also used filthy language in his interactions. During the return journey, the driver had arguments with the actress and her relatives who were travelling along with her.

Mumaith alleged that Raju drove in a rash and negligent manner. When she asked him to drive safely, Raju abused the actress in filthy language. Besides, Raju had lodged a “false complaint” saying she owed him a bill payment of around Rs 23,000, said Mumaith.