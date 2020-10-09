STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amitabh Bachchan joins 'Prabhas 21', to play an 'important' role

Director Nag Ashwin commented that the role of senior Bachchan is not a special appearance but a full length character.

Adding more allure to their next project, Vyjayanthi Movies on Friday announced that legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan will play an important character in the untitled movie, going by the name, 'Prabhas 21'.

The movie which stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone will be directed by Nag Ashwin and is touted to be a futuristic sci-fi thriller set against the backdrop of an imaginary third world war.

The production house made the announcement on Twitter. 

Reacting to the announcement, the senior actor said, "Humbled and filled with pride for the honour to be a part of this venture."

Elated to be working with the legend, director Nag Ashwin tweeted: "Not a guest role or a special appearance...but a full length role so important, tht his characters name was the working title of an early draft...Thank you @SrBachchan sir for the privilege...we will make it worthy of your time."

Veteran director and actor Singeetham Srinivasa Rao has been roped in as the mentor for 'Prabhas 21'.

Bankrolled by C Ashwini Dutt, the film marks the debut of Deepika Padukone in Tollywood. It is expected to go on floors in December and the makers are aiming to release in 2023.

The film, orginally to be made in Telugu, will also be dubbed in Tamil and Hindi. With coronavirus postpoing the shoot, it is expected to go on floors this November.

(With ENS inputs)

