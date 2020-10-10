Vijay Deverakonda picks dictatorship over democracy, says all people not worthy of voting right

By Online Desk

Telugu film star Vijay Deverakonda has stirred up a hornet's nest on social media with a shocking statement against universal adult franchise. Stating that he doesn't have the patience to become a politician, the young actor added that not everyone should be allowed to vote.

Interacting with Baradwaj Rangan and Anupama Chopra for 'Film Companion', the Arjun Reddy actor said that he does not believe everyone should be allowed to vote.

Devarakonda said people who sell their vote for money and liquor should be made to stay away from the ballot box because they don't know why they are taking part in elections. Instead, educated public with the most at stake should alone be allowed, he stated.

Elaborating his concept with an example, the 31-year-old superstar said, "...Like so there is this concept that when you get on a plane and flying to Bombay, would we all decide who will fly the plane? Like we should let the 300 people on the plane decide who is going to go on that plane? No, we let an efficient agency like the airlines decide who is most competent, or who understands the business or the best person possible to fly the plane."

Deverakonda, who will be seen in the Fighter opposite actress Ananya Panday next, added that he isn't in favour of voting by the rich alone, but the power to elect should rest with educated people who won't be influenced by money or alcohol.

Vijay Deverakonda went on to say he'd rather be a dictator than be a part of a system involving money and alcohol.

"I won't stand in an election where people would vote for alcohol and money... I'd like to be [a] dictator. I think that's the way you can make change[s]. Like 'just shut up, I'm having good intention[s], you don't know what is good for you maybe but stick to this and five, ten years down the line it's going to pay off'," he said.

His remarks drew flak from tweeple who criticised the actor for his ignorance of democratic values and for what they saw as a swing towards far-right thinking. They questioned on what grounds can he decide what is good or bad for others.

"He is a classic example of how apolitical folks slowly move towards RW Authoritarianism in the end," a user wrote, sharing the clip of the interview.

Full transcript of Vijay Devarakonda's remark:

I don't even think everybody should be allowed to vote.

Like so there is this concept that when you get on a plane and flying to Bombay, would we all decide who will fly the plane? Like we should let the 300 people on the plane decide who is going to go on that plane? No, we let an efficient agency like the airlines decide who is most competent, or who understands the business or the best person possible to fly the plane. (sic) I think why we are having money or cheap liquor swing the vote is ridiculous. I am not even saying rich people should vote, I think the middle class - who has the most at stake, people who are educated, people who won't get swung by little money they [should get to vote]... I don't even think everybody should be allowed to vote because they don't even know who they are voting for, why they are voting for.

I won't stand in an election where people would vote for alcohol and money... I'd like to be [a] dictator. I think that's the way you can make change[s]. Like 'just shut up, I'm having good intention[s], you don't know what is good for you maybe but stick to this and five, ten years down the line it's going to pay off.