Sunil Kumar Reddy's Valasa focuses on migrant workers crisis amid lockdown

Inspired by true events, highlights the plight of thousands of migrant workers, who faced difficulties to reunite with their families in their native villages during the COVID-19 induced nationwide lo

Published: 17th October 2020 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Nandi Award-winning director Sunil Kumar Reddy

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Nandi Award-winning director Sunil Kumar Reddy is back in the reckoning with Valasa, a social drama that highlights the plight of thousands of migrant workers, who faced difficulties to reunite with their families in their native villages during the COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown.

"Valasa tells the story of millions of our fellow human beings, who moved by foot battling against all odds to reach their homes. The film has an underlying love story and a family drama that is replete with human emotions. You may call it a road film as one can walk along with the characters and empathise with them," says Sunil.

He says that the film is inspired by true events. "I spoke to many migrants from North Coastal Andhra and gathered all the details. They were betrayed, badly beaten up by the police and denied permission to cross the State borders. I saw desperation, pain, anger and frustration in their words. While they received help from a few people, several others couldn’t gauge the seriousness of the problem. I gave a cinematic vision to these stories" shares Sunil.

Starring Manoj Nandam, Vinay Mahadev, Teju Anupoju and Gowri, Valasa was cleared with a U/A certificate and Sunil reveals that he is keen to head for a theatrical release soon after the reopening of cinemas halls in the Telugu States.

