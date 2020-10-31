STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Actor Kajal Aggarwal ties knot with Gautam Kitchlu in intimate ceremony

While Aggarwal opted for a scarlet bridal ensemble, styled with a pale pink embellished dupatta, Kitchlu was dressed in a silver sherwani.

Published: 31st October 2020 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Kajal Aggarwal ties knot with Gautam Kitchlu on Friday with their immediate families and close friends in attendence.

Actor Kajal Aggarwal gets married with Gautam Kitchlu on Friday with their immediate families and close friends in attendence. (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu in a pirvate ceremony here.

The couple got married on Friday with their immediate families and close friends in attendence.

While Aggarwal opted for a scarlet bridal ensemble, styled with a pale pink embellished dupatta, Kitchlu was dressed in a silver sherwani.

Hours before her wedding, Aggarwal had shared a black and white picture of her on Instagram. Donning a white bathrobe, she was seen sporting the traditional jewelry and gajra.

Her exquisite lehenga was displayed in the background.

"Calm before the storm #kajgautkitched", Aggarwal captioned the picture.

Calm before the storm #kajgautkitched

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on

On Thursday, the actor had shared a photo from her haldi ceremony which was also an intimate family affair.

Aggarwal, known for movies such as "Singham", "Magadheera", "Special 26" and "Thuppakki", had announced her engagement to Kitchlu on October 6.

"This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit," Aggarwal had said in a statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kajal Aggarwal wedding Gautam Kitchlu kajgautkitched
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp