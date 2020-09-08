STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Actor ‘Lava Kusa’ Nagaraju passes away at 71

Anaparthi Nagendra Rao, who played the role of Lava in NT Rama Rao-starrer mythological bilingual Lava Kusa (1963), is no more.

Published: 08th September 2020 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

A Nagendra Rao

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Anaparthi Nagendra Rao, who played the role of Lava in NT Rama Rao-starrer mythological bilingual Lava Kusa (1963), is no more. Popularly known as ‘Lava Kusa’ Nagaraju, the veteran actor died of respiratory complications at his residence in Gandhi Nagar, Hyderabad, on Monday. He was 71 and is survived by his wife, three daughters and a son. He has acted in over 300 films in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Shot in Eva colour, Lava Kusa was directed by CS Rao and his father C Pullaiah. The film went on floors in 1958 when Nagaraju was eight years old. However, the production was halted due to financial issues and was later released in 1963, when he turned 13.Nagaraju’s performance along with Viyyuri Subrahmanyam, who played Kusa in the classic, has received plaudits from across the nation. The Telugu version won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu for that year. The film completed 175-run in 18 centres and ran for 75 weeks in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

A Nagendra Rao

Following the film’s stupendous success, opportunities kept coming in for Nagaraju and he played diverse roles in several classics like Sipayi Koothuru, School Master, Venkateswara Mahatyam, Krishna Kuchela, Ummadi Kutumbam and Srikrishna Satya, among others.

Of all the stars he has worked with, Nagaraju shared a great rapport with NTR. Together, they have featured in around 50 films. Besides portraying Lava, Nagaraju has proved his mettle in playing the young version of NTR in films like Indrajith, Tiger Ramudu and Bheeshma, among others. He also won applause for playing Lakshmana in films like Sri Ramanjaneya Yuddham, Sampoorna Ramayanam, etc.

Nagaraju also dabbled with the small screen and played Kapila Maharshi in a television serial named Gomaata Vaibhavam. He retired from films and had chosen a spiritual path during his last days. Several Telugu film personalities mourned the death of Nagaraju and termed it a great loss to the industry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anaparthi Nagendra Rao Lava Kusa
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Oil spill in Indian Ocean, leak 'under control' says Sri Lanka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp