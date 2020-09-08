STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prabhas adopts 1650-acre reserve forest in Hyderabad, donates Rs 2 crore for development

Published: 08th September 2020 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

The Urban Eco Park will be named UVS Raju, in memory of the actor’s father.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Actor Prabhas adopted a forest, 20 km from Hyderabad, on Monday. The 1,650 acre Khajipalli Urban Forest Block is a reserve forest near Dundigal on Hyderabad Outer Ring Road. Kahajipalli reserve forest is known for its medicinal plants and it’s extended in three compartments.

The Urban Eco Park will be named UVS Raju, in memory of the actor’s father. The Young Rebel Star donated Rs 2 crore for this and said he would contribute again soon. Prabhas and Rajya Sabha MP Santosh along with Environment and Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy laid foundation Stone for Eco park and viewed the forest on from a temporary view point. Santosh Kumar told he would motivate few more to adopt Reserve Forests. This initiative is part of the Green India Challenge promoted by him.

The trio took time out to observe the reserve forest from a temporary watch tower to get a panoramic view of the place and later planted few saplings in the reserve forest region. The Forest department is going to convert a small portion of the Forest into Urban forest park while rest of the forest is going to be conservation zone.

The forest department is going to fence the entire 1,650 acres and immediately start developing Eco park. Constructing park gate, see through wall, walking track, view point, gazebo. medicinal plant centre would be constructed in the first phase, they said while speaking on the occasion. 

Green Soldier

Prabhas along with Forest Minister Allola Indra Karan Reddy and Rajya Sabha member Santosh Kumar laid the foundation stone for Urban Forest Park. They observed the reserve forest from a temporary watch tower, later planted few saplings in the reserve forest region. “I have been a nature lover and I believe that such initiatives will create additional lungspace for Hyderabad. I thank the government of Telangana and the forest department for giving me this opportunity,” he said in a video on Twitter.

