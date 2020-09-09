STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Filmdom mourns Tollywood actor Jayaprakash Reddy’s demise

Jayaprakash Reddy attained fame for portraying villainous roles and was known for his sharp and witty dialogues with a typical Rayalaseema slang.

Published: 09th September 2020 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Tollywood actor Jayaprakash Reddy

Tollywood actor Jayaprakash Reddy

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Renowned Telugu film actor and stage artiste Jayaprakash Reddy, popularly known as JP, died of cardiac arrest at his residence in Guntur on Tuesday.

The 74-year-old was born on October 10, 1946, and was a native of Sirivella, Allagadda Mandal in Kurnool district. He is survived by his wife and a son.

JP attained fame for portraying villainous and comedic roles and was known for his sharp and witty dialogues with a typical Rayalaseema slang. It were his expressions, diction, and antics that had directors write roles specifically for him.

Ever since the suspension of film shootings due to the COVID-19 outbreak, JP had been staying in Guntur and participated in stage plays every week at the Sri Venkateswara Vignana Mandiram. According to family members, JP was worried over his son and daughter-in-law testing positive for COVID-19.

JP began acting on stage from an early age and worked as a Mathematics teacher at a municipal school before foraying into films. His first stage play saw him convincingly enact the role of a female character. This performance earned him an award in the Best Actress category. 

Recalling his association with JP, theatre artiste Mahanti says, “He was a close friend, a mentor and a soul mate. Nobody can replace him in these difficult times, but his work will continue to inspire us in the days to come.”

The septuagenarian acted in over 100 movies and termed late theatre artiste and Telugu film actor Nagabhushanam as his inspiration. He burst onto the scene with Venkatesh Daggubati-starrer Brahmaputrudu (1988). But it was in 1997 with Preminchukundam Raa, which again had Venkatesh in the lead, where JP carved a niche for himself.

He got a major break as a villain in Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer action drama Samarasimha Reddy (1999). His body language and unique style of dialogue delivery as the factionalist Veeraraghava Reddy made the character an instant hit. He won the Nandi award for the best villain role in Jayam Manadera (2000).

Noteworthy Tollywood comedian Ali fondly remembers the time he spent with JP and says, “I first met him in 1989, and ever since, he was so affable and gentle with me. He had an immense love for art. He was the only actor who brought popularity to faction films with his impeccable portrayal in films like Preminchukundam Raa, Samarasimha Reddy, and Jayam Manadera.”

JP tickled the funny bone of millions of movie audiences as he made a transition from negative to comedic roles. Director Srinu Vaitla, who explored the comic side of JP in films like Anandam (2001), Dhee (2007), Ready (2008), and Baadshah (2013), says, “He was the villain in my debut film Nee Kosam (1999) and he turned into a comedian in my other film Anandam (2001). He was a regular in my films and was an actor par excellence. He was an enthusiastic person, who never spoke ill of others and was never money-minded. His obsession with Telugu theatre and films is second to none.” 

Condolences pour in

Celebrities across the two Telugu States mourned JP’s death with many of them remembering their association with him.  

From Chiranjeevi, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Mohan Babu to Prakash Raj lamented the death of JP. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed his grief over JP’s death.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jayaprakash Reddy Tollywood Jayaprakash Reddy death
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory. (Photo | AP)
AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial after volunteer's illness
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp