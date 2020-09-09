Telugu serial actress K Sravani dies by suicide in Hyderabad, harassment by boyfriend alleged

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telugu serial actress K Sravani, known for her roles in serials such as Mouna Raagam and Manasu Mamatha, died by suicide on Tuesday night.

Sravani's parents have alleged that her boyfriend, Devaraj, was harassing her and this led her to take the extreme step.

She was a resident of Madhuranagar, under the SR Nagar police limits and was living with Devaraj.

According to police, Shravani had met Devaraj on Tiktok a few months ago and they bonded well.

Since a few months, Devaraj has been allegedly harassing the actress by blackmailing her, regarding some videos shot by him on smartphone.

On Tuesday night, Sravani returned home after finishing shooting. She took the extreme step in her bathroom, by hanging herself from the ceiling.

In the early hours of Wednesday, her neighbours informed the police.

A complaint is lodged with the police in connection with the case.

Police shifted her body to the mortuary for examining postmortem.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)