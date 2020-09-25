Actor Kosuri Venugopal passes away

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Noted actor Kosuri Venugopal passed away late on Wednesday at the age of 60. The actor was admitted to a private hospital in Gachibowli earlier this month after testing positive for Covid-19.

Hailing from Narsapur of the West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh, Venugopal rose to fame with his role in SS Rajamouli’s Maryada Ramanna. The comic actor made his debut in the 1994 film, Thegimpu, and his filmography includes hits like Chalo, Pilla Zamindar, Vikramarkudu, Maryada Ramanna, Bhale Bhale Magadivoi, and Ami Thumi, which was his last film. Venugopal was also known for his work in TV, especially his role in the serial, Amrutham.

Venugopal was formerly a manager in the Food Corporation of India, and his passion for acting meant that he was able to carve a niche for himself in the Telugu film industry. Many took to social media to express condolences and recognise his talent. Actor Nani, who worked with him on the 2015 comedy, Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, praised Venugopal’s comic sense.