Ram Pothineni to play a cop in Lingusamy’s next

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Director Lingusamy’s upcoming film with Ram Pothineni will feature the actor in a cop role. Tentatively referred to as RAPO 19, the film is deemed to be an intense action entertainer with a dash o f c ome d y a n d romance. “The film has a social message and is inspired by real-life events.

Ram will be seen as a powerful police officer. The team is already on a recce to finalise the locations. The plan is to begin principal photography this month,” says a source close to the development. A Telugu-Tamil bilingual, RAPO 19 marks the debut of Lingusamy in Tollywood and Ram Pothineni’s in Kollywood. It is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasa a Silver Screen banner.

The makers are planning to release the film early next year. Kriti Shetty, who made an impactful debut with Uppena, has been roped in as the female lead, while Priyanka Arul Mohan is in talks to play a pivotal role in the film. While Ram was recently seen in the Sankranthi-release Red, a remake of the Tamil thriller, Thadam, Lingusamy’s last film was 2018’s Sandakozhi 2.