STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Pooja Hegde to team up with Mahesh Babu, Trivikram

Produced under Haarika and Haasine Creations in association with GMB Entertainments, SSMB 28 will go on floors soon
 

Published: 08th April 2021 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Telugu actress Pooja Hegde

Telugu actress Pooja Hegde (File Photo | PTI)

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Actor Pooja Hegde will be reuniting with her Maharshi co-star Mahesh Babu for a new film. Said to be an entertainer loaded with action and romance, the film is being directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Incidentally, this untitled film marks Pooja Hegde’s second collaboration with Mahesh Babu and third with Trivikram Srinivas.

“Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas have finalised Pooja Hegde’s name and the latter has already initiated discussions with the actor about 10 days ago. She is happy with the script and will sign the dotted line soon,” says a source close to the development.

The film also brings together Mahesh and Trivikram for the third time after Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010). Trivikram, who has recently tested negative for Covid-19 is working on the final draft of the film tentatively called SSMB 28. Produced under Haarika and Haasine Creations in association with GMB Entertainments, SSMB 28 will go on floors soon. An official announcement will be made by the makers shortly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pooja Hegde Mahesh Babu Trivikram
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp