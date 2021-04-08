Pooja Hegde to team up with Mahesh Babu, Trivikram

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Actor Pooja Hegde will be reuniting with her Maharshi co-star Mahesh Babu for a new film. Said to be an entertainer loaded with action and romance, the film is being directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Incidentally, this untitled film marks Pooja Hegde’s second collaboration with Mahesh Babu and third with Trivikram Srinivas.

“Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas have finalised Pooja Hegde’s name and the latter has already initiated discussions with the actor about 10 days ago. She is happy with the script and will sign the dotted line soon,” says a source close to the development.

The film also brings together Mahesh and Trivikram for the third time after Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010). Trivikram, who has recently tested negative for Covid-19 is working on the final draft of the film tentatively called SSMB 28. Produced under Haarika and Haasine Creations in association with GMB Entertainments, SSMB 28 will go on floors soon. An official announcement will be made by the makers shortly.