STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Allu Sirish reveals a problem that happy people have

Tollywood actor Allu Sirish cannot control his laughter and says it is a problem happy people have.

Published: 09th April 2021 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

Tollywood actor Allu Sirish

Tollywood actor Allu Sirish

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Telugu actor Allu Sirish cannot control his laughter and says it is a problem happy people have.

Sirish posted a picture on Thursday evening on Instagram. In the image, he is seen smiling ear-to-ear.

"I try controlling my laughter but can't. It's a problem we happy people have," Sirish captioned the image.

Sirish recently made his Hindi debut starring in the music video of "Vilayati sharaab", sung by Darshan Raval and Neeti Mohan.

Allu Arjun's younger brother Sirish made his acting debut as the lead star of the 2013 bilingual film "Gouravam" and later did successful films such as "Kotha Janta", "Srirasthu Subamastu" and "Okka Kshanam".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Allu Sirish
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC refuses to entertain plea to curb forced religious conversions
People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra records 56,286 new Covid cases amid severe vaccine shortage
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Not the time for political face-off over vaccination
The mother and the child with Indigo flight crew. (Photo | EPS)
Parents of baby boy born mid-air run pillar to post for birth certificate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp