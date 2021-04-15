STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jr NTR to play never-seen-before avatar in NTR 30

Set in the Himalayas, the Koratala Siva directorial showcases the actor in an innocent, child-like and lovable character, says a source

Jr NTR

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

After Janatha Garage, Jr NTR and Koratala Siva are collaborating again for NTR 30. The film will be presented by Nandamuri Kalyanram and produced by Mikkilineni Sudhakar of Yuvasudha Arts and Kosaraju Harikrishna of NTR Arts as a pan-India project.

According to a well-placed source, the film is set in the Himalayas and also presents NTR in a never-seen-before avatar.

“NTR plays the role of a young man, who comes to the city from the Himalayas. He plays a character that is innocent, child-like and lovable. How his good deeds influence the society and change the mindset of people is the crux of NTR 30,” says a source.

The film will go on floors in June and the makers are planning to release it in multiple languages on April 29, 2022. NTR 30 features two female leads and the makers have already initiated deliberations with a Bollywood actor for the first lead’s role. “The second lead will be offered to an actor, who is widely popular down South cinema,” the source adds.

Meanwhile, NTR is currently shooting for the last leg of RRR. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the period action entertainer also features Ram Charan as the other lead. Siva, on the other hand, is directing Chiranjeevi in Acharya. A socio-political entertainer, the film is expected to hit the screens in the second half of this year.

