Shruti Haasan to play a journalist in Prabhas’ next

By Express News Service

Shruti Haasan has been paired opposite Prabhas in his upcoming film Salaar. She has commenced shooting for the action entertainer in January. Speculations are rife that Shruti will be slipping into the shoes of a journalist in the film being directed by KGF-fame Prashanth Neel.

In the past, she played a similar role to that of an investigative journalist in Suriya-starrer S3. “Shruti Haasan is content with the way her character has been shaped up and is hoping to recreate the same magic as S3,” says a source close to the development.

The second schedule of Salaar will begin next month in Hyderabad and the team has erected massive sets to shoot these portions in the outskirts of the city.Salaar is scheduled to release on April 14, 2022. Bankrolled by Hombale Films, the multilingual film has Madhu Guruswamy as the antagonist.