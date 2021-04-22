STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Anasuya Bharadwaj joins Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa

She will be seen essaying a powerful role in the film directed by Sukumar.

Published: 22nd April 2021 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Anasuya Bharadwaj.

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Actor Anasuya Bharadwaj has been roped into essay a pivotal role in Allu Arjun’s upcoming pan-Indian film Pushpa. She has joined the sets on Tuesday, to shoot some important scenes. Interestingly, this is her second film with director Sukumar after Rangasthalam.

“Anasuya plays a powerful role and has started shooting for the film on Tuesday. The team has shot some crucial scenes on her, Allu Arjun and others at a function hall in Yousufguda in the city. She is excited to play a strong role that has got more substance than style,” says a source close to the production unit.

The makers are following an alternate-day working system and have taken a break on Wednesday. “The team will resume the shoot again on Thursday followed by another off day on Friday. Likewise, the makers are planning to wrap up the entire shooting amidst the pandemic to ensure a theatrical release either in August or October,” the source adds.

Recently, the makers have shot a high-voltage action sequence under the supervision of action choreographer Peter Hein at Tolichowki. “The fight will definitely pack a punch and is going to be one of the high points of the film. It shows a ferocious Allu Arjun wielding an axe and attacking his opponents in an attempt to save sandalwood logs,” reveals the source.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa is set in the backdrop of Seshachalam forest and the story revolves around red sanders smuggling. Allu Arjun plays the role of a truck driver, who illegally transports the forest produce. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, the film will release simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi later this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anasuya Bharadwaj pushpa
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp