Anasuya Bharadwaj joins Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Actor Anasuya Bharadwaj has been roped into essay a pivotal role in Allu Arjun’s upcoming pan-Indian film Pushpa. She has joined the sets on Tuesday, to shoot some important scenes. Interestingly, this is her second film with director Sukumar after Rangasthalam.

“Anasuya plays a powerful role and has started shooting for the film on Tuesday. The team has shot some crucial scenes on her, Allu Arjun and others at a function hall in Yousufguda in the city. She is excited to play a strong role that has got more substance than style,” says a source close to the production unit.

The makers are following an alternate-day working system and have taken a break on Wednesday. “The team will resume the shoot again on Thursday followed by another off day on Friday. Likewise, the makers are planning to wrap up the entire shooting amidst the pandemic to ensure a theatrical release either in August or October,” the source adds.

Recently, the makers have shot a high-voltage action sequence under the supervision of action choreographer Peter Hein at Tolichowki. “The fight will definitely pack a punch and is going to be one of the high points of the film. It shows a ferocious Allu Arjun wielding an axe and attacking his opponents in an attempt to save sandalwood logs,” reveals the source.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa is set in the backdrop of Seshachalam forest and the story revolves around red sanders smuggling. Allu Arjun plays the role of a truck driver, who illegally transports the forest produce. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, the film will release simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi later this year.