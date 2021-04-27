Pooja Hegde tests positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

Actor Pooja Hegde has tested positive for Covid-19. In an Instagram story on Sunday, Pooja shared that she has isolated herself and is in home quarantine. She asked everyone who came in contact with her to get tested.

“Hello everyone. This is to inform you all that I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following all the protocols I have isolated and home quarantined myself. I request all those who have come in contact with me recently to get tested too. Thank you for your love & support. I am currently recuperating we l l. Please stay home, stay safe & take care,” Pooja wrote. Pooja was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in 2020.