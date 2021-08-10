Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: We all need a break from work, take some time off to relax and spend a few moments with our loved ones to refresh our minds. The story is no different for celebs, they too need a timeout from being constantly in the spotlight, back-to-back shoots and promotions.

Actor Lavanya Tripathi knows just how to give herself this much-needed timeout. She has been on detox mode to flush out all the stress that comes along with being a movie star. Keeping herself both mentally and physically fit, the actor is giving herself the gift of spending time in a relaxed and happy way. Speaking about how she has been spending her me time at home in Hyderabad, she says: “I am taking some time off just to reinvent myself and work on myself. I am reading and keeping myself relaxed every day. I kept doing back-to-back movies and now I thought I should just relax and detox myself from all the stress. I want to be clam.”

But this does not mean that the actor will lag behind on her fitness routine. “I am working out every day; I do palliates and am trying to cut down on the pandemic pounds I had put on during the lockdown. I am getting back in shape again, but having a chill time too. I had also been to Goa on a vacation for my friend’s birthday. It was fun to just stay calm and enjoy the weather. It was a much-needed break,” she says. Speaking about how she’s detoxing, Lavanya says: “I had two back-to-back releases in the one month this year. I am grateful for that, but it was a lot of stress (laughs). For now, I am reading scripts and taking my time to decide what’s next.”