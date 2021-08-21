STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

TFCC slams 'Tuck Jagadish' producers over OTT release 

Earlier in July, the TFCC has urged the producers of Telugu cinema to not skip theatrical releases and defer a direct OTT release until October. 

Published: 21st August 2021 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

OTT platform

Image for representation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) has come up with a demand regarding the release of films on OTT platforms. Earlier in July, the TFCC has urged the producers of Telugu cinema to not skip theatrical releases and defer a direct OTT release until October. 

The TFCC, along with Telangana Theatre Owners Association, have expressed their disappointment over rushed digital releases. They also slammed the makers of Nani-starrer Tuck Jagadish for opting for a direct digital release on September 10, and have requested them to avert a clash with Love Story, which is slated for a theatrical release on the same day.  

“We urged the Telugu film producers to not opt for direct OTT release until October. However, the producers of Tuck Jagadish have decided to skip the theatrical release and are going ahead with a direct digital release. We have appraised them over how the digital releases are impacting the theatre business and putting many lives at stake. We have decided to release Love Story in theatres on September 10. However, we have learnt that Tuck Jagadish is also premiering on the same day on Amazon Prime Video. While we are not against OTT platforms, we request the makers of Tuck Jagadish to consider releasing their film in theatres or postpone the release to a later date to avert a clash with Love Story as the OTT releases may eat into the revenues generated theatres,” said Sunil Narang, secretary of Telangana Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC). 

Pointing to Nani’s speech at the pre-release event of Thimmarusu, Sridhar, the vice-president of TFCC stated that the producers will survive only if theatres survive. “Nani stated that watching films in theatres is our culture. But, he is now humbly accepting his producers’ decision to release Tuck Jagadish on the OTT platform. The heroism and fanfare will only be visible in theatres, not on OTTs,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Film Chamber of Commerce Tuck Jagadish
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Horror in Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly kills woman for 'bad cooking'
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp