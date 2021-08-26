STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fahadh Faasil may play antagonist in Ram Charan's upcoming film with Shankar

Sources said that Shankar is pleased with Fahadh's acting in a slew of films including the recently released Malik and offered him the baddie's role.

Published: 26th August 2021 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Mollywood actor Fahadh Faasil

Mollywood actor Fahadh Faasil (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil, who is making his Tollywood debut with Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa, is in demand. The versatile actor has been offered to play the villain in Ram Charan's upcoming film with Shankar. Tentatively titled RC 15, the film is touted to see Fahadh in a powerful role.

"Shankar is pleased with Fahadh's acting in a slew of films including the recently released Malik and offered him the baddie's role. Like Shankar's earlier outings, this antagonist character will also have an interesting character arc, which is almost as important as the protagonist’s character. Fahadh was pleased with the character, but he is yet to give his nod," says a source close to the development.

Produced by Dil Raju, the film has Kiara Advani as the leading lady. The principal shooting of RC 15 will commence on September 8 in a specially erected set in Hyderabad. "Apart from filming crucial scenes, a foot-tapping song will also be shot on Charan and Kiara in this schedule. Major portions of the film will be shot in Hyderabad and Shankar is determined to wrap up the film by early next year," the source adds.

The political thriller is poised for a pan-India release in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi in the summer, 2022.

