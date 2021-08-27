It’s a wrap for Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s RRR

By Express News Service

The shooting of director SS Rajamouli’s RRR has been completed. The makers of the film released an announcement saying “The entire shoot has been wrapped up except a couple of pickup shots. The post-production work is moving at a brisk pace. More updates coming soon.”

Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, the film is set in the pre-independence era of the 1920s. The actors joined the sets for the last schedule in July this year. The film will see NTR and Charan play the younger versions of Komarum Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, freedom fighters from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Produced by DVV Danayya at an estimated budget of Rs 450 crore, the film also features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, and Samuthirakani in prominent roles. RRR is set for release simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and six other Indian languages soon.