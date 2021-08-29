Nagarjuna Akkineni, Kajal Aggarwal's next titled 'The Ghost'

By PTI

MUMBAI: South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni's upcoming film has been titled "The Ghost", the makers announced on the actor's 62nd birthday on Sunday. The Telugu film is directed by Praveen Sattaru and also stars Kajal Aggarwal.

The film's production house Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP took to Twitter and revealed the title in a motion poster. "A powerful friend! A fearful foe! The Ghost stands supreme. Here's the high octane motion poster of #TheGhost," the tweet read.