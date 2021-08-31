ED summons Tollywood stars for questioning in drugs case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) which has taken up the investigation of the Tollywood drugs case, would start questioning the film personalities starting from Tuesday, August 31, 2021. ED personnel are likely to grill them on the money trail in connection with the supply of drugs through foreign channels. The ED has issued summons to 12 Tollywood personalities for questioning.

The case had taken a backseat after the Telangana Prohibition and Excise Department almost gave a clean chit to all the celebrities even without releasing the test results. But, the ED initiated a probe into the same case, on allegations of money laundering during the transactions between the suppliers abroad and the peddlers. It was found that the peddlers had placed orders through dark web networks and made transactions through cryptocurrency. Earlier, during the probe by SIT of the State Prohibition and Excise Department, several people, including three foreign nationals, were arrested.