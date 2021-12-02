STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anand Deverakonda-starrer 'Pushpaka Vimanam' set for OTT release on December 10

'Pushpaka Vimanam', which was released on November 12, received a positive response from viewers and was tagged as 'new age drama', by the critics.

Published: 02nd December 2021 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Pushpaka Vimanam'

A still from 'Pushpaka Vimanam'. (Photo| Cinema Express)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: 'Pushpaka Vimanam', starring Anand Deverakonda, will premiere on Aha OTT service from December 10. The movie stars Anand Deverakonda as a husband whose wife has eloped.

'Pushpaka Vimanam', which was released on November 12, received a positive response from viewers and was tagged as 'new age drama', by the critics. It also performed well and made decent collections at the box-office.

Pushpaka Vimanam movie review| An enjoyable comedy doubling up as a whodunit

Directed by Damodara, 'Pushpaka Vimanam' is touted to be a simple, yet complex story, which deals with a witty narrative. Anand Deverakonda was critically praised for his acting.

Popular actor Vijay Deverakonda, who is Anand's brother, is the presenter of the movie. Earlier, during the theatrical release promotions, Vijay Deverakonda had described the movie as a "social commentary on arranged marriages, societal pressures, moral policing, and finding love."

'Pushpaka Vimanam' is a comedy thriller, starring actor Sunil in the role of a cop. VK Naresh, Saanve Megghana, Viva Harsha, and Jabardasth Seshu play important roles in the movie.

