Mahesh Babu has fun on Balakrishna's talk show 'Unstoppable with NBK'

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Telugu star Mahesh Babu joins fellow actor Nandamuri Balakrishna on the upcoming episode of 'Unstoppable With NBK'. The celebrity talk show hosted by Balakrishna is being streamed on Telugu OTT platform Aha.

Mahesh Babu appears on Balakrishna's show to share some fun time with his senior. Balakrishna had a fun-filled conversation with the 'Pokiri' star on the sets of the show. Sources say that Balakrishna mouthed Mahesh Babu's famous dialogue from hit movie 'Pokiri' - "Evadu Kodithe Dhimma Thirigi Mind-block Avthundo, Aade Pandu Gadu".

While the duo has not appeared together in public, this particular episode is being considered as one of the most awaited ones. Balakrishna's recent movie 'Akhanda' is a roaring success at the box office, while Mahesh Babu's movie 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is to release in the summer of 2022.

The recent episode of 'Unstoppable With NBK' had ace comedian Brahmanandam and popular director Anil Ravipudi. The episode was streamed on Friday, as the trio shared much fun on the talk show.