Samantha’s next titled Yashoda

A new-age thriller, the pan-Indian film also features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Unni Mukundan in prominent roles

Actress Samantha

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming pan-Indian film has been titled Yashoda, the makers announced as the project went on floors on Monday.

Directed by Hari and Harish, the new-age thriller also features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Unni Mukundan in prominent roles.

Speaking about the film, producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad said, “Yashoda will be a perfect follow-up film for Samantha after The Family Man 2. The script was written keeping in mind her presence on the screen. I am confident that the audience will be engrossed in her character.”

The film will release simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. “We are planning to complete the shooting my March next year. The other cast and crew of the film are yet to be finalized,” the producer added.

Samantha, who recently wrapped up shooting for Shaakuntalam, will also be seen in a sizzling special song in Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa – The Rise and the Tamil period rom-com Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

