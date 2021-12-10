WATCH | RRR drops trailer; Ram Charan, Jr NTR join hands in a visual extravaganza

By Express News Service

After a long wait, the trailer of SS Rajamouli’s RRR has arrived and how! The three-minute-long promo feels truly pan-Indian as all language versions have been aptly translated and the central theme of RRR — the quest for freedom — is an emotion that resonates throughout the country.

Jr NTR’s Komaram Bheem is introduced as a protector and brother-figure of the Gond tribals, while Ram Charan is on the other side of the war, as an ally and police office working for the British empire. But as the trailer progresses, foes turn friends, friends turn foes and return back to square one.

It is well-established from the posters that water signifies the temperament of NTR’s Bheem and fire stands for the rage in Ram Charan’s Alluri Sitarama Raju. But Rajamouli goes a step further and makes sure the difference is felt in almost every shot like the one showing a burning train compartment submerging in a river, as the leads approach each other.

Right from the time, Alia Bhatt’s character was announced, we knew that her Sita has been paired opposite Ram Charan’s Sitarama Raju. Through her character and Shreya Saran’s the director has tried to show how the women too played an important role in the struggle and the repercussions they had to go through for it. Samuthirakani in RRR is apparently the equivalent of Sathyaraj’s Kattappa in the Baahubali series, as Ram Charan addresses him as mama and seeks advice from him when hits the rock bottom.

Ajay Devgn’s role is expected to be the final trigger that initiates the change in the lead characters, who rejoin to take on the English kingpin, played by Ray Stevenson. Interestingly, the male leads have dubbed for their portions in the Tamil version of the trailer, other than Telugu.

The length of the trailer has got mixed reactions from the netizens as a section of the fans have expressed worry about the featurette giving out too many ‘theatre moments’, while the rest have stated that the film will have a lot more in store. The film is billed as an action-epic made on a high budget. The cast also includes Olivia Morris and Alison Doody.

RRR trailer was originally planned to be released on December 3 but it got pushed by the makers due to some unknown reasons. The film, meanwhile, is slated to hit theatres worldwide on January 7, 2022.

WATCH TRAILER: