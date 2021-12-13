Case filed against Samantha's Dance Number in 'Pushpa: The Rise'

By Online Desk

Samantha's dance number from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana starrer Pushpa: The Rise which became an instant hit has courted controversy. Reportedly a men's association has filed a case against the song which was released recently in Tamil and Telugu as "Oo Solriya" and "Oo Antava" for portraying men as 'lustful' throughout its lyrics and visuals.

The song which was released on December 10th is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, while the lyrics are penned by Viveka and Chandrabose.

The men's association in their complaint demanded a ban on the song in the Andhra Pradesh court, Pinkvilla reports that the court still has to settle the case.

This is Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first-ever appearance in a special; dance number and much to her dismay it has landed in trouble.

Pushpa: The Rise directed by Sukumar is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. The film is also the Telugu debut of Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil, he portrays the main antagonist. The film is set to release in theatres from 17th December.

The Film is a two-part action drama that revolves around red sandalwood smuggling remote parts of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh.

Pushpa will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.