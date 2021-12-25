Two directors don't have to narrate the script to me: Ram Charan

By Online Desk

Telugu Actor Ram Charan commented that he doesn't have to necessarily listen to the script of two directors - Rajamouli and Sukumar.

In an interview, when questioned about signing RRR without listening to the script, the actor broke into laughter and pointed out that his gesture was meant only for Rajamouli and Sukumar.

The actor had not listened to the script before signing up to do Rangasthalam as well.

Jr NTR chipped in and remarked that it was common practice to sign films without listening to the script. He reasoned it to the trust the actors have in directors like S S Rajamouli.

Ram Charan is currently promoting his upcoming film Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, directed by S S Rajamouli. The film will hit the screens on 7 January 2022.