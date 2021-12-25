STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two directors don't have to narrate the script to me: Ram Charan

Telugu actor Ram Charan pointed out S S Rajamouli and Sukumar as two directors he would work with without even listening to the script.

Published: 25th December 2021 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

Telegu Superstar Ram Charan Teja (Photo | EPS)

Telegu Actor Ram Charan Teja (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

Telugu Actor Ram Charan commented that he doesn't have to necessarily listen to the script of two directors - Rajamouli and Sukumar.

In an interview, when questioned about signing RRR without listening to the script, the actor broke into laughter and pointed out that his gesture was meant only for Rajamouli and Sukumar.

The actor had not listened to the script before signing up to do Rangasthalam as well.

Jr NTR chipped in and remarked that it was common practice to sign films without listening to the script. He reasoned it to the trust the actors have in directors like S S Rajamouli.

Ram Charan is currently promoting his upcoming film Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, directed by S S Rajamouli. The film will hit the screens on 7 January 2022.

