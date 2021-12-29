STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: 'RRR' sticks to its release date despite Delhi theatres shutdown

Directed by 'Baahubali' fame director SS Rajamouli, 'RRR' features a stellar cast including Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Jr. NTR, and Ram Charan.

RRR

RRR envisions the younger days of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sita Ramaraju.

By ANI

MUMBAI: After the Delhi government on Tuesday ordered to shut down cinema halls, spas, and gyms in order to curb the rise in COVID-19 cases, Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' delayed its release. But makers of another upcoming film, 'RRR', have decided to stick to its release date amid the health scare.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle, writing, "#Xclusiv... BREAKING NEWS... 'RRR' VERY MUCH ON 7 JAN 2022... SS RAJAMOULI OFFICIAL STATEMENT TO ME... No postponement. #SSRajamouli #JrNTR #RamCharan #RRR #RRRMovie #RRRPreReleaseEvent #RoarOfRRRInKerala."

Set in pre-independence India, 'RRR' is a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju, portrayed by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan.

'RRR' was originally planned as a July 30, 2020 release. However, the unforeseen delays, including those caused by injuries suffered by Jr NTR and Ram during production, forced the makers to push the release date.

The makers then pushed the release date to October 13 this year, but due to the theatres not being fully functional, the makers postponed that date too.

Jayantilal Gada (PEN) has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North territory. 

