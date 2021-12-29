STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Jr NTR, Ram Charan have dubbed for themselves in Hindi for 'RRR':Alia Bhatt

The cast of 'RRR' including Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and director SS Rajamouli will appear as special guests on the 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

Published: 29th December 2021 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

A still from SS Rajamouli's RRR, featuring Alia Bhatt

A still from SS Rajamouli's RRR, featuring Alia Bhatt (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt revealed that Jr NTR and Ram Charan have dubbed the entire movie 'RRR' in Hindi in their own voices. The cast of 'RRR' including Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and director SS Rajamouli will appear as special guests on the 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

ALSO READ| Can't call directors and dictate projects: Ram Charan on returning to Hindi films

Alia Bhatt mentioned: "If you must have heard the trailer, both of them (Jr NTR and Ram Charan) have dubbed the whole film in Hindi in their own voices. The audience will get an authentic experience."

During an interaction with the cast of 'RRR', Archana Puran Singh asked the Telugu actors about their fluency in Hindi and how they learnt it, to which Jr NTR said: "Hyderabad is a very Hindi-speaking city. Also during schooling, my first language was Hindi because my mom wanted me to learn this language."

"After all, it's our national language. So, it did help me. I also have a few friends from Bombay (Mumbai), technicians keep coming and there's a lot of exchange happening. Thanks to 'Bahubali' now it's become big. So, when you keep talking, slowly and slowly you start learning the language," he added.

ALSO READ| RRR began as a love story: Director SS Rajamouli

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alia Bhatt Jr NTR Ram Charan RRR SS Rajamouli RR Hindi RRR Hindi dubbing
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Anti-Covid pill to be rolled out shortly; 8 vaccines, 4 treatments now in India's arsenal
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
Chennai Police bans New Year's Eve celebrations in the wake of Omicron threat
Supreme Court.
Insurer can’t deny claim citing existing illness: Supreme Court on health policies
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
MP collector holds back own salary over high number of unaddressed public complaints 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp