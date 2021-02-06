STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Warina Hussain shoots for a special song in Kalyan Ram’s next

Tentatively titled Tughlaq, the Vasishta Mallidi directorial marks the debut of Warina Hussain in Telugu cinema
 

Published: 06th February 2021 10:36 AM

Warina Hussain

Bollywood actress Warina Hussain (Photo | Warina Hussain Instagram)

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Afghani girl Warina Hussain is sharing screen space with Kalyan Ram for a special song in her debut film titled Tughlaq. “Warina was in Hyderabad for three days and completed shooting for the song with Kalyan Ram in a lavishly-mounted kingdom set in Ramakrishna Cine Studios.

The foot-tapping number was choreographed by Shobi Paulraj,” informs a source. The period fantasy entertainer, produced under NTR Arts, presents Kalyan Ram in a dual role -- one as a 13th-century monarch, who is manifested by cruelty from a young age and the other being modern youth.

Directed by Vasishta alias Venu Mallidi, the film also has Catherine Tresa essaying the role of a warrior queen. The film also features another female lead as a journalist and the makers are currently searching for a suitable actor to play the part.

Warina, who rose to fame in Bollywood for her special number, Munna Badnaam Hua in Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 3, will also be seen in a suspense-thriller named The Incomplete Man.

