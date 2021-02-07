Allu Arjun’s vanity van in accident, none injured

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Telugu film star Allu Arjun’s vanity van met with an accident near Satyanarayanapuram in Khammam town on Saturday evening. The incident happened when a container truck rammed the luxury vanity van from the rear side. However, no one was hurt in the incident. According to sources, the actor was not in the vehicle when the accident happened, as he took an early flight to Hyderabad from the Rajahmundry Airport in Andhra Pradesh.

According to Banda Laxman, the driver of the vanity van, the incident occurred when the vehicle was proceeding towards Hyderabad from Maredimilli in East Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh, where shooting for the actor’s upcoming flick Pushpa was going on.“When the vanity van reached Satyanarayanapuram in Khammam town, a container truck (KA-01-AL-4863) hit our vehicle from the rear side, as a result of which I lost control over the vehicle and the vanity van hit another vehicle which was going in front of our vehicle. The vanity van’s both front and back sides were partially damaged in the incident,” Laxman said.

Meanwhile, traffic came to a standstill on the road when scores of people gathered around the vanity van after realising that it belongs to Allu Arjun. Though they were disappointed to know that the actor was not in it, they satisfied themselves by taking selfies in front of the vehicle.Khammam (Rural) Circle Inspector P Satyanarayana Reddy and team rushed to the spot, dispersed the people and cleared traffic. A case has been registered against the container driver.