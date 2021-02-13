STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Bunny joins the Power List

The #GQPowerlist includes innovators who have been selected from a diverse variety of fields from finance to sport to social activism and entertainment.

Published: 13th February 2021 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Tollywood actor Allu Arjun

Tollywood actor Allu Arjun (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GQ India, a men’s luxury lifestyle magazine unveiled and honoured 25 young dynamic individuals who made a mark in 2020. The #GQPowerlist includes innovators who have been selected from a diverse variety of fields from finance to sport to social activism and entertainment. Among the notable success stories that make up this list, that of Allu Arjun, South Indian Cinema’s much-loved icon. Arjun has successfully bridged the linguistic divide in the south Indian States with his film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which was a roaring commercial success.

While Arjun, who comes from a celebrated film clan, has been on the scene for nearly two decades, the actor hasn’t shied away from experimenting with a spectrum of genres (Varudu, Vedam) through his illustrious career. The list includes Bollywood actress and producer Anushka Sharma and brother Karnesh Ssharma as well as South Sensation Arjun Allu amongst the winners. Anushka Sharma started her career in the entertainment industry as a model, went on to stardom as an actress and founded a disruptive production company with her brother.

New mom Anushka Sharma can be deemed a superwoman juggling motherhood, a full-fledged production house and a thriving acting career all at the same time. The sibling duo’s company, Clean Slate Filmz, is responsible for digital blockbusters including Bulbul and Paatal Log. In spite of the life-changing epidemic, these young Indians showed incredible resilience and have inspired the nation with their hard work. Among the the list of 25 Most Influential Young Indians are Byju Raveendran, Danish Sait , Dr Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Allu Arjun luxury lifestyle magazine
India Matters
The need for Ecology first, economy next
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Photo | EPS)
Govt working on regulatory mechanism for OTTs: Javadekar
Rashmi Samant (Photo | Special arrangement)
Karnataka's Rashmi Samant elected president of Oxford Student Union
Image for representation (File Photo)
Nod for Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine trials touted as a game-changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Live free, travel far: The lawyer who quit to see the world on his bike
The Last Puppeteer: Padma Shri Pankajakshi, Nokkuvidya Pavakali's keeper
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp