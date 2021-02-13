Bunny joins the Power List

By Express News Service

GQ India, a men’s luxury lifestyle magazine unveiled and honoured 25 young dynamic individuals who made a mark in 2020. The #GQPowerlist includes innovators who have been selected from a diverse variety of fields from finance to sport to social activism and entertainment. Among the notable success stories that make up this list, that of Allu Arjun, South Indian Cinema’s much-loved icon. Arjun has successfully bridged the linguistic divide in the south Indian States with his film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which was a roaring commercial success.

While Arjun, who comes from a celebrated film clan, has been on the scene for nearly two decades, the actor hasn’t shied away from experimenting with a spectrum of genres (Varudu, Vedam) through his illustrious career. The list includes Bollywood actress and producer Anushka Sharma and brother Karnesh Ssharma as well as South Sensation Arjun Allu amongst the winners. Anushka Sharma started her career in the entertainment industry as a model, went on to stardom as an actress and founded a disruptive production company with her brother.

New mom Anushka Sharma can be deemed a superwoman juggling motherhood, a full-fledged production house and a thriving acting career all at the same time. The sibling duo’s company, Clean Slate Filmz, is responsible for digital blockbusters including Bulbul and Paatal Log. In spite of the life-changing epidemic, these young Indians showed incredible resilience and have inspired the nation with their hard work. Among the the list of 25 Most Influential Young Indians are Byju Raveendran, Danish Sait , Dr Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju.