Actor Avika Gor turns producer

Actor Avika Gor is turning producer with an untitled melodrama, which marks the debut of ad filmmaker Murali Naga Srinivas Gandham as the director.

Also starring Sai Ronak, the film tells the story of a boy and a girl, who loathe each other, are trapped in a situation where they can’t find a way out.

Besides playing the lead role in the film, the Uyyala Jampala actor is collaborating with Bhogendragupta Madupalli of Napoleon-fame for the project that is set to go on floors in summer.

Avika, who ventured into the showbiz as a child actor in the soap opera, Balika Vadhu, is excited to be spearheading another challenge.

“I have begun my journey as a child artiste and have dabbled across industries portraying diverse characters. My enthusiasm to observe every aspect of filmmaking has prompted me to don the producer’s hat with this versatile film in association with Bhogendra Gupta,” says Avika.

Equally delighted over his debut, Murali Naga Srinivas Gandham shares, “The film is a melodrama and has a unique story and screenplay. Shravan Bharadwaj is scoring the music. We will announce the remaining details soon.”

​Last seen in Raju Gari Gadhi 3, Avika will also be seen in a romantic entertainer alongside Kalyaan Dhev.