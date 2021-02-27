STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Singing, direct dil se

Third that he is a son of the soil and wants to live amidst nature. Ram says yes to the last two and denies the first. 

Published: 27th February 2021 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Preyadarshi and Navin Polishetty. 

A scene from Chitti Nee Navvanteney Lakshmi Pataasu from the upcoming Tollywood release Jaatiratnalu starring Preyadarshi and Navin Polishetty. 

By Manju Latha Kalanidhi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  There are three assumptions about singer Ram Miriyala aka Raasta Ram, on social media. First that he has had a heartbreak himself because only a man with heartbreak can render Maaya Maaya, labelled ‘boys anthem’ song of ChowRasta band with so much emotion. Second, that he is an introvert who does not believe in socialising online. Third that he is a son of the soil and wants to live amidst nature. Ram says yes to the last two and denies the first. 

“I am an artiste who is sensitive towards human emotions. I can sing even if I have not gone through that experience. Regarding the heartbreak, no, I haven’t had one. In fact, I’ve been lucky to receive so much love all through my life,” he quips. Currently, he is receiving much love and adulation for his catchy song Chitti Nee Navvanteney Lakshmi Pataasu from the upcoming Tollywood release Jaatiratnalu starring Preyadarshi and Navin Polishetty. 

The song with 12 million views on YouTube and thousands of Instagram reels made on it has been playing at every party ever since it was released on January 11, 2021. The 33-year old singer who hails from Kolanka in East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh feels the catchy lyrics also add to the magic of the song.Among Ram’s other popular songs is Oorellipota mama (co-written by lyricist Anand) when he was part of the ChowRasta band which used to play live in Hyderabad. “I moved to Hyderabad nearly a decade ago to pursue graduation and have always been homesick ever since.

I miss my village, family, home etc. terribly and I always find solace in the thought of going back home and starting life afresh as the son of the soil. But soon enough the reality that farming is a thankless job hits me. I have no clue what I will do to earn if I go back to my village. So for practical reasons, I choose to live in the city, but at heart, I am a Godavari Abbayi,” he confesses. Ram is also an avid reader, going by his posts on social media where he connects with his fans and makes announcements of his upcoming shows.

Ram finds the cause of farmers close to his heart. He believes that government policies have to change. “The dignity of farmers needs to be restored. Farming should become a sustainable profession. Owing to the hardships in farming, majority of the farmers don’t want their kids to take up farming. I dream of a day when farmers proudly encourage their kids to take up farming as  a career.” This Kukatpally resident has learned Carnatic music for two years and could not continue due to personal reasons. But the two years made him fall in love with music and his love affair with the notes continues.

After having worked in the corporate sector and then as a promo producer in a radio station in Hyderabad, he dived into music with his colleagues at the radio station. That’s how ChowRasta formed. For the last three years, he has taken up music for a living. Although currently Ram is not part of the band and does his own music and performs live with others, his song titled Cheyyi cheyyi kalapakura, written and sung by him for the band during the lockdown, also went down well with the masses. The song conveyed social distancing and usage of masks in a simple and effective manner, with a catchy beat. “Songs that we write with a message always do well.

This is one of those songs of that genre,” he adds fondly. Somewhere during the summer of 2020, Maaya maaya which dismisses the puppy love on dating apps and WhatsApp and says that such love is an illusion and that one must watch out for girls who give men a heartbreak, also was a big hit with the boys in the Telugu states. In fact, it is unofficially known as ‘the boys love anthem’. Ram laughs it off and says that the song was primarily written for fun, to get the youth back to get them hooked to indie Telugu music.

“I am aware that many girls and women were miffed as the song talks about the love of girls being a maaya, or an illusion. But this time around, I sang and composed Sandekaada Sambaraaluku vacchava and it is a tribute to the girls/women. I hope I can win the girls back with this.” More than film songs, he says he is looking forward to releasing more original independent songs this year. “And I hoping that many of these songs will make people think, emote and act,” adds Ram. So what plans for 2021? Does he believe in having a plan at all? “I have a dream, not really a plan. And I respond to situations and embrace opportunities that come my way. However, my mission is to make good music that touches souls and hopefully throw some light on complex life issues and challenges,” he concludes. 

Ram Miriyala, known for his viral songs like Ooru Ellipotha Mama, Chetuletthi Mokkutha, Maaya and latest Chitti nee navvantey lakshmi patasey from Jaatiratnalu, says that his heart lies in writing, composing and singing songs that go beyond entertaining and actually touch our souls and support a cause. The singer who made a post-lockdown comeback at a live show says that his new song Sandekada Sambaralaku Vacchava is for the girls who were miffed by his Maaya maaya song

