Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar' to release in April 2022

By Express News Service

Prabhas’ Salaar has a release date. The Prashanth Neel directorial will hit screens on April 14, 2022. The makers of the film, Hombale Films, announced the release date earlier today with a poster.

The film will be released simultaneously in five languages — Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. While Shruti Haasan has been roped in to play the female lead, the rest of the cast is yet to be announced.

Salaar marks Hombale Films’ seventh venture. Other than this, the production house also has the Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer Yuvarathnaa and KGF: Chapter II currently under production.

While Prashanth Neel is awaiting the release of KGF: Chapter II, Prabhas also has Radhe Shyam, Adipurush, and an untitled sci-fi thriller directed by Nag Ashwin, in the pipeline.