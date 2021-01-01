Telugu actor Narsing Yadav passes away at 57

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tollywood actor Narsing Yadav died in Hyderabad on Thursday at the age of 57. He was suffering from chronic kidney disease for a while and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Somajiguda since April, where he passed away.

Yadav entered the film industry in 1979, in the movie Hema Hemeelu and over the years, acted in over 300 films, including many hits like Kshana Kshanam and Pokiri. He portrayed comical villainous roles in most films, and was last seen in Khaidi No. 150. He also worked in a few Hindi films.