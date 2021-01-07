Varun Tej Konidela tests negative for COVID-19, thanks well-wishers

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Telugu star Varun Tej Konidela on Thursday shared the news with fans that that he has tested negative for COVID-19. He thanked everyone for their love and prayers. Varun posted a note on Instagram that read: "Never thought a report saying 'Negative' would bring in so much joy to me. Yes I tested 'Covid Negative'. Thank you very much for all the love and prayers."

Varun tested positive for coronavirus in December and was quarantined at home. He had shared a health update on Instagram. "Earlier today I tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. I am currently quarantined at home taking the necessary precautions. I'll be back soon. Thank you for all your love," he wrote.

The actor recently started preparing for his next film, "F3". The film is a sequel of the comedy "F2: Fun And Frustration", which was released last year. "F3" also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Venkatesh Daggubati and Mehreen Pirzadaa.