Nayanthara to star in Lucifer's Telugu remake

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Actor Nayanthara has joined the cast of Chiranjeevi’s new movie, Chiru 153, which is touted to be the Telugu remake of Malayalam action entertainer Lucifer. She will be seen in an important role in the film being directed by ‘Jayam’ Mohan Raja.

“After considering the likes of Suhasini Maniratnam, Vijayashanti, Genelia D’Souza Deshmukh, Khushbu, Ramya Krishnan and Nadiya, the makers have finalised Nayanthara to play Chiranjeevi’s sister in the film.

Both Chiru and Mohan felt that an actor of Nayanthara’s potential would be an ideal choice to pull off this demanding role portrayed by Manju Warrier in the original. While Nayanthara has agreed to be on board, she is yet to sign on the dotted line,” informs a source close to the development.

The film will be launched on January 21 in Hyderabad and the principal photography will commence in March. Produced by NV Prasad in association with Ram Charan’s Konidela Productions, the film also has Satya Dev Kancharana stepping into the shoes of Tovino Thomas.

