Prabhas-Prashanth Neel’s Salaar launched

By Express News Service

Actor Prabhas’ new movie Salaar was launched at a grand gala event in Hyderabad on Kanuma, January 15. The launch was attended by KGF-star Yash, SS Rajamouli, and other dignitaries of the Telugu and Kannada film industries.

The action entertainer Salaar marks the first collaboration of Prabhas with director Prashanth Neel, who shot to fame with KGF: Chapter 1. Prabhas will reportedly be seen in a beefed-up avatar in the film that is expected to go on floors in the last week of January.

A pan-Indian film to be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi, Salaar is being bankrolled by Hombale Films. The female lead and other cast and crew of the film are yet to be finalised. Prabhas was last seen in the action-adventure Saaho. The film reportedly grossed over Rs 400 crore at the box office. Besides Salaar, he will also be seen in Radhe Shyam, Adipurush, and a sci-fi thriller by Nag Ashwin.

