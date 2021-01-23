Telangana to see monthly poetry workshops and meetups

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Sahitya Akademi has announced its collaboration with Kaavya Kaumudi International Multilingual Poets’ Group.

The collaboration proceedings were put forth and agreed between Mamidi Harikrishna, Director, Culture Department, Government of Telangana Secretary of Telangana Sahitya Akademi, Government of Telangana and Dr. Kumud Bala, President – Kaavya Kaumudi International Multilingual Poets’ Group.

This collaboration aims to organise monthly international multilingual poets’ meet and workshops to promote and create greater awareness about Indian and foreign languages across the world.

Kavya Kaumudi is an international multilingual poets group that endeavors to create a platform/forum for free exchange of thoughts by way of poetry in the language that each of us represents.

The organisation believes that such healthy discussions and exchange of poetry in various languages will foster multiculturism and mutual respect for each other’s language and poetry.

The group is a proud family of 145 national and international poets representing 25 Indian and 20 foreign languages currently.

​The president, Dr Kumud Bala said the first programme will be organised on January 23-24 via zoom.