STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Telangana to see monthly poetry workshops and meetups

The group is a proud family of 145 national and international poets representing 25 Indian and 20 foreign languages currently. 

Published: 23rd January 2021 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana Sahitya Akademi has announced its collaboration with Kaavya Kaumudi International Multilingual Poets’ Group. 

The collaboration proceedings were put forth and agreed between Mamidi Harikrishna, Director, Culture Department, Government of Telangana Secretary of Telangana Sahitya Akademi, Government of Telangana and Dr. Kumud Bala, President – Kaavya Kaumudi International Multilingual Poets’ Group.

This collaboration aims to organise monthly international multilingual poets’ meet and workshops to promote and create greater awareness about Indian and foreign languages across the world. 

Kavya Kaumudi is an international multilingual poets group that endeavors to create a platform/forum for free exchange of thoughts by way of poetry in the language that each of us represents. 

The organisation believes that such healthy discussions and exchange of poetry in various languages will foster multiculturism and mutual respect for each other’s language and poetry. 

The group is a proud family of 145 national and international poets representing 25 Indian and 20 foreign languages currently. 

​The president, Dr Kumud Bala said the first programme will be organised on January 23-24 via zoom.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Sahitya Akademi
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp