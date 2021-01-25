SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' slated to release on October 13

By Online Desk

S.S. Rajamouli's period action drama 'RRR' starring big names is slated to release on October 13th this year.

The writer-director Rajamouli of "Baahubali" fame had resumed shooting of the movie in October of last year with the leading men in Hyderabad amidst necessary safety precautions against the coronavirus pandemic, nearly seven months after the filming was halted.

Releasing the news on Twitter, the filmmakers said, "This October 13, witness Fire and Water come together as a FORCE that has never been experienced before. The biggest collaboration in Indian cinema is set to deliver a memorable experience!!! THE RIDE BEGINS."

'RRR' is a fictional take on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century -- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kumram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and N T Rama Rao Jr.

Produced by DVV Entertainments, the film also stars Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role.

The Telugu-language film also marks Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt's entry into South Indian cinema.

The movie was earlier reported to be released in 10 languages including Malayalam.

(With inputs from PTI)