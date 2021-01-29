STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Adivi Sesh-starrer 'Major' to release on July 2

Sesh, who essays the role of 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, took to social media to announce the release date of the movie.

Published: 29th January 2021 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Adivi Sesh in 'Major'

Adivi Sesh in 'Major' (Photo| Twitter/ @AdiviSesh)

By PTI

MUMBAI: South actor Adivi Sesh on Friday said his film "Major", based on the life of 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, will hit the theatres worldwide on July 2.

Sesh, who essays the titular role in the Sashi Kiran Tikka-directed biopic, took to social media to announce the release date of the movie. "The power of courage. My dream project #MajorTheFilm reporting for duty 2 July, 2021 theatres worldwide," Sesh wrote on Twitter, alongside a poster of the film.

"Major" is inspired by the life of Major Sandeep, the brave NSG commando, who saved several hostages during the 26/11 attack at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai and sacrificed his life for the nation.

Major Sandeep was decorated with the Ashoka Chakra, India's highest military honour in peacetime. The movie also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma. It has been produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adivi Sesh major Adivi Sesh next movie Sandeep UnnikrishnanM Major release date Sashi Kiran Tikka Sobhita Dhulipala Saiee Manjrekar
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Economic Survey Analysis | Has focused on real economic problems and not the Sensex: Dr Anil K Sood
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp