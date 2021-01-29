STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

SS Rajamouli shares first look of Olivia Morris from 'RRR'

This comes on the occasion of the birthday of the British actor who is set to play the role of 'Jennifer' in the film

Published: 29th January 2021 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Telugu filmmaker SS Rajamouli

Telugu filmmaker SS Rajamouli (Photo| IMDb)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: 'Baahubali' filmmaker SS Rajamouli on Friday released the first character poster of British actor Olivia Morris from his upcoming magnum opus 'RRR'.

This comes on the occasion of the birthday of the British actor who is set to play the role of 'Jennifer' in the film.

The picture sees Morris smiling as she is seated in an open roof jeep. She is seen in a short bob hairstyle with very minimal make-up and pearl earrings.

"Wishing the talented and beautiful #Jennifer@OliviaMorris891 a very Happy Birthday. #RRRMovie #RRR," tweeted RRR Movies.

The Rajamouli directorial also stars southern superstars Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt.

"Happy Birthday dear #Jennifer !!! @OliviaMorris891#RRRMovie #RRR," tweeted Jr NTR as he shared Morris' first look from the film. Bhatt also wished her co-star on the occasion sharing the same picture and wrote, "@OliviaMorris891 as #Jennifer. A Very Happy Birthday! #RRRMovie #RRRMovie."

Following the birthday wishes for Olivia Morris, her character name 'Jennifer' started trending on Twitter with fans and celebrities tweeting about the first look of the actor.

'RRR' in the title of the film stands for 'Rise Roar Revolt.'

Helmed by 'Baahubali,' director SS Rajamouli and produced by DVV Danayya, the much-talked about film 'RRR,' will release in multiple languages on October 13 this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SS Rajamouli RRR Olivia Morris
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Economic Survey Analysis | Has focused on real economic problems and not the Sensex: Dr Anil K Sood
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp