Dani Sanchez-Lopez on board for ‘Prabhas 21’

By Express News Service

The makers of Prabhas and Nag Ashwin’s upcoming film have roped in Dani Sanchez-Lopez and Mickey J Meyer as the director of photography and music composer respectively. Interestingly, the duo had earlier worked with Nag Ashwin for National award-winning film Mahanati.

Touted to be a futuristic sci-fi film set amidst a fictional World War 3, the film marks the first collaboration of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. ‘Prabhas 21’ also has veteran director Singeetham Srinivasa Rao as the mentor. The film was supposed to go on floors last November, but the production has been deferred indefinitely due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Produced by C Ashwini Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies banner, ‘Prabhas 21’ is being made at an estimated budget of Rs 400 crore. The makers are planning to release the film in Telugu, English, Hindi and other languages.