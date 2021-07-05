Covid lockdown has taken a toll on my career graph, says actor Sanjana Anand

By Express News Service

Time and patience have become the key factors in Sanjana Anand’s career. The actor, who has completed the shoot for a few films, is eagerly waiting to see her upcoming films hitting theatres. On the other hand, she is longing to begin shooting for her pending project Addhuri Lover.

Sanjana Anand

Sanjana, who came to the limelight with her debut Chemistry of Kariyappa, is keen to prove her mettle,

but she says that the delay of film releases due to Covid-19 has slowed her career graph.

“Post Chemistry of Kariyappa, I got busy with a handful of films like Salaga, Shokiwala, Window Seat, a yet-to-be-titled project with director Shashank. I also did a web series titled Honeymoon. However, till now, only the web series has been released.

The rest of the projects are delayed due to the pandemic,” she says. Sanjana signed up for Addhuri Lover, directed by AP Arjun, back in 2019. “But the film got delayed either due to the pandemic or other reasons,” says Sanjana, adding,

“I planned to complete Addhuri Lover before taking up my next film, which I don’t think will be the case now. I want to make up for the time I have lost, and I’m now open to juggling between various films,” Sanjana has been listening to many scripts and in the process of finalising a couple of them.

The actor says that there has been a good response to her role in the debut web series, which has brought her offers from the Telugu industry as well. “Lockdown did not allow me to travel much, and I have been listening to scripts from the Telugu industry over the phone. As the restrictions are eased, I would be soon visiting Hyderabad and would want to take the discussions forward, and finalise on my Tollywood debut,” she signs off.